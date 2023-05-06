Ten years ago, car manufacturer Saab disappeared from the scene. It now appears that Sweden has been working on a resurrection for a long time in the greatest secrecy. But the project, starring a revolutionary electric car, is in jeopardy. ‘They had already squandered the brand name, now the Chinese money flow has also dried up.’
Brecht Vanhaelewyn
Source:
HLN
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Secret #plan #Saabs #comeback #threatens #fail
Leave a Reply