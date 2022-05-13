War Russia Ukraine, the generals of the two countries want peace

Putin it has no intention of stopping. There war in Ukraine continues unabated for now 80 days. The Russians bomb the Donbass and the South of the Villagealthough the army’s counter-offensive Kiev is making itself felt ea Kharkiv for example a large part of the city was reconquered by the troops from Zelensky. But check – reads the Republic – a secret pact which could prove to be a decisive factor in making cease the war: a kind of tacit alliance between Russian generals And Ukrainians. Until 1991, moreover, the schools of war were unique, for Russians and Ukrainians. That experience, then, constitutes for many a membership that is not forgotten.

It is – continues Repubblica – a communication line which intermittently opens up between senior officials of the two countries. General multi-star which is easy to accept to unravel an intricate ball of yarn. Because something indelible unites them: a past in common. Sharing one of the main training experiences for a soldier: the Academy. For example, a test could be the huge amount of grain blocked ad Odessa. Establish the conditions so that those commodities can leave the port or the railway, in fact it is only possible if there is one an understanding between the military. A kind of respite – which no one would call that at the moment – temporary and “of purpose” to start exclusively the reserves of that product. It could be a first peace sign.

