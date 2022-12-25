The Pentagon renews its atomic arsenal in the Old Continent, spread over half a dozen NATO bases, with the B61-12, the most modern intelligent tactical projectile in its catalog
Beneath the hangars are the F-35A, F-16 and F-18 Tornado, three highly-skilled combat aircraft models favored by allied countries. And even further down, rigorously protected in a concrete silo riddled with anti-intrusion sensors, rests the B-61, the main atomic bomb in the nuclear catalogue.
