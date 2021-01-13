Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) will comment on his vaccination policy in a government statement on Wednesday. Before that there was criticism – also from the coalition partner SPD.

Jens Spahn (CDU) presents himself to the Bundestag in a government statement on Wednesday, January 13th.

presents himself to the Bundestag in a government statement on Wednesday, January 13th. Previously there had been criticism of the health minister’s corona vaccination campaign.

Chancellor* Angela Merkel stands behind Spahn in advance and provides information about the vaccine * stocks.

Update from January 13, 11:46 a.m.: That Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) its today Government statement to the Corona vaccinations will not hold hands-free should be clear. Even one “Marathon session over 261 minutes” it is said to have held in advance, reports the picture , with the Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU).

A few hours before the appointment (1 p.m., we report live at this point) politicians made their demands clear:

FDP boss Christian Lindner (at RTL / ntv) on the perspective in the pandemic: “We expect a step-by-step plan: How do we get out of this situation.”

(at RTL / ntv) on the perspective in the pandemic: “We expect a step-by-step plan: How do we get out of this situation.” Left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch (at RTL / ntv) to Vaccine procurement : “Obviously the orders, and I am very much in favor of European procurement, were not made as they would have been possible. That needs to be clarified, ”said Bartsch.

(at RTL / ntv) to : “Obviously the orders, and I am very much in favor of European procurement, were not made as they would have been possible. That needs to be clarified, ”said Bartsch. Federal Minister of Finance on the same subject Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”: “I will evaluate the answers that are now given precisely.”

Merkel and Spahn – Secret Corona Night Summit in the Chancellery https://t.co/3BEZ4kYzM8 – PICTURE (@PICTURE) January 13, 2021

Spahn against Söder advance: “Education instead of mandatory vaccination”

Update from January 13, 8:22 a.m.: This Wednesday Federal Minister of Health will want Jens Spahn (CDU) in the federal press conference (we will report at this point in the live ticker) the Vaccination policy explain to the federal government – which is now after an advance Markus Söders (CSU) Another point was heavily debated on Tuesday: Should it be a Compulsory vaccination give? Bavaria’s Prime Minister had this for Nurses demanded in homes.

The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) calls for another debate on a #Vaccination required for care workers in old people’s and nursing homes. pic.twitter.com/a2xNUTxgVj – ZDF Morgenmagazin (@morgenmagazin) January 12, 2021

But Spahn affirmed on Wednesday morning in Deutschlandfunk: “I gave my word in the Bundestag: In this pandemic there will be no compulsory vaccination. And that applies. ”The federal government relies on arguments, information and trust in the vaccine.

Jens Spahn (l.) Gives Markus Söder a clear rejection on one point in the Corona timetable (archive picture). © Markus Schreiber / POOL / AFP

Jens Spahn asks MPs for support of the corona vaccination campaign – Merkel demands: “Don’t nag”

Our first report from January 12th: Berlin – Trouble with vaccination appointments and massive criticism of the Vaccine orders Federal Republic. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) wants its corona strategy on Wednesday, January 13th, in one Government statement defend before the Bundestag. Noise and heated speech are inevitable with regard to Spahn’s not undisputed course on vaccinations and the provision of the vaccine *. The Minister of Health knows that too.

The day before the government declaration, Spahn called on the members of the Bundestag to support the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus. It is about the “largest vaccination campaign in our history”, wrote Spahn in a letter to the MPs, the AFP was available on Tuesday in Berlin. The start of the campaign was a success – despite all “justified references to processes to be improved”, wrote Spahn. Support also came from the Chancellor on Tuesday Angela Merkel* (CDU).

Corona vaccination campaign in Germany: Spahn asks members of the Bundestag for support

In his letter to the MPs, Spahn put lists of the planned delivery dates for the vaccines from Biontech* and Moderna until February. 5.3 million doses of Biontech vaccine are expected by mid-February. In addition, there will be 674,000 cans from Moderna by the end of February. Two doses are required for each Corona * vaccination.

He was confident that by the end of the first quarter twelve million doses would be delivered to six million people, wrote Spahn. This means that all members of the first prioritization group could be vaccinated “as planned” – for example those over 80 years of age and employees in care and medicine.

“The year 2021 may be the year we beat the pandemic,” the minister wrote in reference to the vaccine. He asked the MPs, “that we should campaign and advocate that the number of citizens should go this way with us and be vaccinated in large numbers”.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: criticism of Spahn’s strategy – “ordered too late”

Criticism of Spahn’s statements came from Left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch. He criticized the slow start of the vaccination campaign: “The vaccinations * will drag on like chewing gum and the Lockdown continue to extend. ”The campaign has so far not been a success. “The fact that we currently have too little vaccine on site is due to the fact that too little and too late were ordered months ago,” criticized Bartsch.

Also on the part of the coalition partner SPD there was recently criticism that the previous vaccine orders should not be sufficient, there are inconsistencies in the organization of vaccination appointments on site.

Corona vaccine in Germany: Chancellor Angela Merkel sees quarters one and two as “critical”

Chancellor Angela Merkel * praised the Minister of Health on Tuesday at the first meeting of the Union faction after the winter break. Scientifically and logistically it is similar to one Great achievementAccording to several participants in the meeting, Merkel said that a vaccine would already be available only ten months after the virus outbreak. There was also praise that the vaccine actually worked pre-produced to promote global vaccinations. The chancellor thanked with her CDU colleague that one shouldn’t nag the situation.

Regarding the vaccine available, the Chancellor noticed one bottleneck until the middle of the year, but from the second half of the year the resources should be more than sufficient. “Critical are quarters one and two. From the third quarter on, we will be able to sell something rather than need, ”she said from the picture quoted. “Overall we have more than enough Vaccine, ”concluded Merkel.

Merkel on vaccine in Germany: Chancellor praises Jens Spahn – Minister pushed approvals forward early on

Even if not all vaccine manufacturers get approval, it could be excess foreseen in the third quarter. This fact gives hope that the country can come out of the difficult situation this winter. According to the meeting attendees, Jens Spahn should be around More options The vaccine production was busy, which nobody had thought of in August. This is the reason why the vaccine plant in Marburg is already close to approval.

Without Spahn’s commitment, the EU Commission would have no additional contract can conclude with the manufacturers Biontech and Pfizer. This is another reason why additional vaccines could be delivered to Germany in the second quarter of the year, said Merkel. The Chancellor reaffirmed the position of the European Internal marketthat has more market power than one country alone. It would therefore be of no use to Germany if the people in the states around the Federal Republic were not vaccinated. (ajr) * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.