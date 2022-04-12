According to Western reports, weapons and military aid are flowing to the battle fronts in Ukraine through secret teams and Ukrainian and foreign volunteers.

These huge supplies of advanced and lethal weapons, apart from supplies of fuel, protective equipment, helmets and first aid, have been the secret of the Ukrainian army’s resilience so far against the Russian offensive.

secret teams

Volunteer teams work in transporting aid to the fronts of the Ukrainian army, where secret networks include Ukrainian citizens from all sectors, from soldiers to people working in cinematography, DJs, interior designers, and others, according to a report by the American “Washington Post” newspaper.

Among these groups is a team run by cinematographer Vladislav Salov in Kyiv, whose team transports equipment and weapons that flow through unofficial and clandestine channels in support of the Ukrainian army.

Salov says that he “received more than one million dollars in supplies and advanced combat equipment for the Ukrainian army,” according to the newspaper.

Western aid trucks leave on a daily basis from the Polish border to a secret warehouse in the western city of Lviv, and from there to other cities such as Kyiv, Sumy and Kharkiv.

After the trucks arrive along unpaved paths, volunteers unload supplies ranging from meals, night vision goggles and satellite communications equipment, as well as drones and other military equipment.

After stopping in Lviv to change vehicles, the journey continues via Kyiv and then arms and equipment are distributed to combat positions in the north, east and southeast of Ukraine.

Among these teams also, there is another group that includes employees of banks, nightclubs and university students, who formed in the early days of the war a team called “Information Technology Forces”.

This group of more than 200 people posted digital ads on social media in Europe, approved by the Ukrainian armed forces, inviting volunteers to join the army’s foreign legion.

This team also helped deliver helmets and shields to military units, while soldiers began to order weapons that were more difficult to obtain, such as sniper rifles.

The team obtained military helmets from Israel, drones from England, thermal vision goggles from France, laser range finders from Canada, Starlinx missiles from the Netherlands, 3D printers and protective suits from Poland, and meals from the United States, according to the Washington Post. “.

This division managed to obtain 10 drones, worth $80,000, to be transported to the front-line units of the Ukrainian battlefronts.

Among the volunteers was a Ukrainian film producer based in London, who helped transport drones to northern England, then a network of his friends took them by ferry to the Netherlands, then through Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic to Poland, and finally to Ukraine.

“All aid depends mainly on the Polish border, because Slovakia, for example, the way from it to Ukraine is not easy because of the mountain ranges,” says Ed Arnold, a researcher in European security.

And he added: “Therefore, there are two roads: one is close to the Belarusian border, and another is southern, through which aid enters.”

Unprecedented aid

The West provided unprecedented military and financial aid to Ukraine, including defensive missile systems, tanks, and highly advanced and accurate missiles.

While the European Union allocated 450 million euros for the purchase and delivery of weapons to Ukraine, the United States provided Javelin anti-tank missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, small arms and ammunition.

Kyiv has been asking the West for financial and humanitarian aid, and advanced defensive weapons, as well as for combat aircraft, but this demand was not responded to by the West for fear of an expansion of the conflict, with ominous consequences.

Amid concerns about logistics, Western military aid is being delivered by land or air, depending on the type of weapon, according to German news network Deutsche Welle.

“The US military has a long history of sending troops and equipment through Poland, but if the Russians know the ways, they can monitor them,” said Gustav Grissel, a military expert in Europe.

Grisel adds to “Sky News Arabia”, that “Poland shares a 535-kilometre border with Ukraine, and the burden of aid delivery is increasing after Hungary’s refusal to allow lethal weapons through its territory.”

US training and New Zealand support

In the same context, the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) announced, on Monday, the completion of the training of Ukrainian soldiers to use the “Switchblade” unmanned aircraft, which Washington is supplying to Kyiv.

“After the group completed its training in Washington, it was provided with additional training in advanced weapons systems and tactics,” the department said in a statement.

As for New Zealand, it also announced on Monday its intention to send a military transport plane and a support team of 50 people to Europe, as well as giving money to Britain to buy weapons for Kiev.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the C-130 Hercules would fly across Europe to transport equipment and supplies to major distribution centers.

She explained that the plane will not go to Ukraine directly, as it transports most of the military equipment to the country by land.

She added that her government will spend “an additional million dollars on military support and human rights, including 7.5 million dollars that will go to Britain to buy weapons and ammunition to support Kyiv, bringing the total contribution in favor of Ukraine to 20 million dollars.”