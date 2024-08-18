Home policy

From: Bettina Menzel

Ukrainian Ambassador Serhiy Kyslytsia speaks during an emergency meeting of the Security Council at the UN headquarters in New York City, USA, in July 2024, showing a map of Ukraine. © IMAGO/Lev Radin / Pacific Press Agency

According to a report, Kiev and Moscow wanted to negotiate an agreement this month. But the attack on Kursk is said to have put an end to the efforts, according to Russia.

Moscow – The power of diplomacy is quiet and discreet. Its results, however, are often far-reaching and much discussed. The most recent example of what secret negotiations can achieve was the historic prisoner exchange between Russia and the West.

As the WashingtonPost reported that Moscow and Kiev apparently wanted to negotiate a partial ceasefire in the war in Ukraine in secret talks this month. The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, however, clearly rejected the US newspaper’s report.

Alleged secret negotiations in Qatar: Was a ceasefire between Moscow and Kiev in sight?

The secret negotiations were to take place in Qatar, as the WashingtonPost on Saturday (17 August), citing unnamed sources from diplomatic circles. The aim was to stop the mutual attacks on the energy and power infrastructure, which would have been tantamount to a partial ceasefire. When Ukraine unexpectedly invaded the Russian region of Kursk last week, the indirect talks were put on ice, the report continued. Because Moscow viewed the Kursk attack as an “escalation”.

Nevertheless, Russia “did not cancel the talks, but said that we should be given time,” quoted the WashingtonPost a diplomat. “There have been and are no direct or indirect negotiations between Russia and the Kiev regime on the security of civilian critical infrastructure,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Referring to Ukraine’s Kursk offensive, which, according to the US newspaper’s report, thwarted the negotiation plans, Sakharova at a press conference: “Nobody destroyed anything because there was nothing to thwart.”

Behind closed doors: secret diplomacy between Moscow and Ukraine?

Secrecy is a nature of diplomacy and is necessary, for example, so that the negotiating partners can save face or certain aspects of a possible deal are not publicly “talked away”. In the public debate, plans for the WashingtonPost reported talks. Since April 2022, when Kyiv withdrew from negotiations with Russia, contacts between the Russian side and Kyiv have only taken place through intermediaries, Zakharova continued.

This concerned “only humanitarian issues”, “in particular the exchange of prisoners”, the spokeswoman stressed. Zakharova also accused Kiev of alleged atrocities against the civilian population in the Kursk region and claimed: “Of course, as Vladimir Putin said, there is nothing to discuss with people who do such things.” Secret talks in the first months of the war, for example in Istanbul, were publicly known, but the negotiations at the time had failed. Later, a grain agreement was reached between Moscow and Kiev, but Russia withdrew from it.

Kursk in focus: Invasion as a negotiating strategy for Ukraine?

Before the invasion of Kursk, Ukraine had repeatedly signalled its willingness to negotiate with Russia. After the start of the ground offensive on Russian territory, Moscow viewed this as a diversionary tactic. Some Russian analysts believe that the occupation of Russian territory in the Kursk region could give Ukraine a powerful negotiating tool for future talks with Moscow, according to the WashingtonPostreport. Provided that the Ukrainian troops manage to defend their positions there.

“Putin has repeatedly said that any peace agreement must take into account the facts on the ground and that Russia will not give up the conquered territory,” said Sergei Markov, a Russian political analyst on the subject. With Kursk, Ukraine is trying to “break this formula and win Russian territory for an exchange.” Ukrainian officials recently said, according to a report US war experts from the Institute for the Study of War explain that in the Kursk region “they are not pursuing any long-term territorial objectives, but are aimed at exerting cross-operational, operational and strategic pressure on the Russian armed forces.” (bme with dpa).