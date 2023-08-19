Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Russia is planning a new grain deal that threatens Ukrainian exports. A tripartite alliance is being planned.

Moscow/Ankara – A month ago, Russia let the grain deal with Ukraine expire. There was great concern about the consequences, especially in Africa people are dependent on exports. In the meantime, Kiev is taking an alternative route and is exporting the grain – almost as a last resort – via the Danube. But Russia’s war strategy, which includes bombing Ukrainian ports, makes extradition all the more difficult.

Now Russia apparently wants to go one step further. Loud Picture Vladimir Putin is planning an economic agreement with countries well-disposed to him in order to nullify Ukraine’s current solo effort. This is based on the correspondence between the foreign ministries of Russia and Turkey and the respective embassies.

Accordingly, “trilateral cooperation” between Russia, Turkey and Qatar is planned. While the NATO country Turkey could mediate, Qatar could finance the project and thus strengthen its own reputation. Given the high risks of Ukraine’s grain shipments, it’s entirely possible that the alternative would gain international support – much to the delight of the Russians.

This photo released by the Turkish Presidential Press Service on August 5, 2022 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi. © Murat Kula/AFP

Turkey-led Russia’s grain deal: Ukraine must watch

Again Picture According to the documents, however, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a modified deal in mind. His Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is said to have suggested linking the current Ukrainian grain plan with Russia’s plan.

On the one hand, this would prevent Russia from simply exporting its own grain and grain confiscated in Ukraine. On the other hand, the hands of the Ukrainians would be tied in the future: not only could they no longer pursue their own trade completely, but they would also have to let go of Russian camps around Crimea. Because the region around the annexed Black Sea Peninsula is ideal for exporting goods.

As Ankara hopes for the United Nations’ blessing on a new grain deal, Kiev is also in another precarious position: if the proposal is rejected, it would quickly be held solely responsible for the famine in developing countries.

Still on the weekend? New grain deal could be signed in Budapest

According to the Picture Secret service officials assume that the deal between Russia, Turkey and Qatar could be sealed as early as Saturday (20 August) or Sunday (21 August). After two “urgent meetings” in Istanbul and Moscow, the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, are now to serve as a cover for a final meeting, according to “a foreign intelligence service”.

In fact, a Hungarian-Turkish summit will take place in Istanbul next Sunday – President Erdogan is also supposed to travel there. As the Picture reports, the aforementioned secret service assumes a meeting between Erdogan and Russian representatives to finalize the deal.

Ukraine war: The USA also want a new grain agreement – ​​without Russia

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, however, that the US also wants to ensure that grain from Ukraine reaches the rest of the world – without Russian involvement. Citing informed sources and diplomats, the report said the US is in talks with Turkey, Ukraine and the rest of its allies in the region to secure an alternative route for the export.

Another aspect to consider in the event of an alternative route concerns ensuring the safety of ships in the face of Russian aggression. Just recently, the Russian Navy fired warning shots to stop a freighter and then inspect it at gunpoint. The Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak described the action as an “act of piracy”.

In view of this development, the USA could therefore proceed more strictly than before. US officials told the press that military action is also being considered to protect ships heading for and departing from Ukrainian ports along the Danube. (nak)