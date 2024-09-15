Bild: Archaeologists discover secret Nazi bunkers in eastern Germany

In the eastern part of Germany, scientists have discovered secret underground bunkers of the Nazis in the Thuringian Forest. This is reported by Picture.

During the archaeological research, secret documents, fragments of communications equipment and weapons were found. In addition, experts obtained encrypted maps of strategic objects in Europe. Presumably, they may contain information about previously unknown military operations.

Earlier, the Russian Military Historical Society (RVIO) published for the first time in Russian the full text of the “hunger plan” (Bakke plan), developed by the authorities of Nazi Germany. The document spoke about providing food for the army and people of Germany at the expense of the civilian population of the USSR.