Highlights: A member of the UAE royal family was rescued from Yemen by the US Army through a secret mission

Crown Prince’s son-in-law’s helicopter crashes in an encounter with Al Qaeda terrorists

The UAE agreed to a peace deal with Israel at the behest of the American general who launched the mission.

Washington

The whole world was taken aback when a peace deal was announced between Israel and the UAE in August. Many big strategic experts raised doubts about American arbitration. The news of a sudden friendship between the two countries of opposite pole and religiously opposite each other for 72 years had created a stir in the world. Now it has been revealed that after all how America made these two countries sit on the table of friendship and got this deal done.

US Army’s intelligence mission ended hostility

According to the US Media Wall Street Journal report, the US military has an intelligence rescue mission behind the deal. Who has made friendship between two enemies 72 years old. On August 11, 2017, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Army launched a mission against Al Qaeda militants in Yemen. During this time one of his helicopters crashed into the enemy’s territory.

US Army launched rescue mission

Three UAE soldiers were killed in this accident, while seven others were seriously injured. The wounded soldiers also included a member of the UAE royal family. As soon as the UAE royal family came to know of this, they urged the US to launch a rescue mission. Within hours, a contingent of American military commandos left Yemen to rescue the wounded UAE soldiers.

America saved key member of royal family

The US Army Commando Squad not only rescued the member from the royal family after a fierce battle, but also rescued the rest of the UAE soldiers trapped in the battlefield. However, till date the US and UAE governments have not accepted that any member of the royal family was told in that mission. Because of this mission, the UAE agreed to a peace deal with Israel at the behest of America.

General Corra is Special Advisor of White House

The rescue operation was led by US Major General Miguel Corra. He is currently serving as White House’s Special Advisor in Washington and the top National Security Council official for US policy in the Gulf. At the time of the incident, General Corra was stationed at the US Embassy in the UAE as a defense attaché. General Korra was famous as a hero among the Emirati leaders due to the successful direction of this rescue mission.

US Army rescued son-in-law of Crown Prince

The member of the royal family he rescued from Yemen was the nephew and son-in-law of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ruler of the UAE. This bold mission of General Korra made the UAE leaders unconditionally ready for friendship with Israel. President Donald Trump himself also wanted to promote the peace deal between Israel and the UAE as a major success. For this, the Trump administration put a lot of effort.

Why did Israel hold the hand of UAE, forgetting 72 years of hostility?

UAE foreign minister told family member

When the Abraham Accord was signed between Israel and the UAE at the White House in Washington on 15 September, the Emirati foreign minister on the spot openly praised General Korra. Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, cousin of the UAE Crown Prince and uncle of the UAE royal family member who was saved in 2017, told Donald Trump that General Korra is a member of my family. This could not have happened without them.



He played a big role in the agreement

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, President Trump’s special adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, his advisor AV Berkowitz, UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Otiba were actively behind the deal. In addition, President Donald Trump himself spoke to the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE.