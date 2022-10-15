Despite Western assurances of excluding a nuclear crisis, the Guardian newspaper said that the meetings dealt with examining plans and scenarios to provide emergency support and reassure the population who fear the repercussions of a nuclear strike.

The newspaper quoted an unnamed Western official as saying that governments are engaged in “prudent planning for a range of possible scenarios,” stressing that any use of nuclear weapons would break the taboo that has been in place since 1945, and that would “lead to disastrous consequences for Russia.” “.

Western fears about the possibility of Moscow using a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine have been rising since Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted at this implicitly when annexing four occupied regions in response to battlefield losses.

On Monday, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will begin its annual Steadfast Noon nuclear exercises; To train on the use of American nuclear bombs located in Europe, Russia simultaneously conducts similar exercises amid the escalating tone of mutual threats between the two sides.

Moscow and Washington are the two largest nuclear powers, by far from other countries, and control about 90 percent of the world’s nuclear warheads.

The meeting of the secret NATO Nuclear Planning Group is chaired by the defense ministers of NATO countries during the session, which is usually held once or twice a year at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

After the meeting, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told reporters: “Russia will also do its annual exercises, I think, a week after the annual exercise or right after it, but what we don’t want is to do things outside of the routine.”

“This is routine training and it’s all about preparedness, and the NATO meeting is about making sure we’re ready for anything, I mean, that’s the mission of this alliance, which is to make sure that the 30 partners are ready together for what’s coming at us, and we have to keep working towards that “.

The nuclear maneuvers on both sides come amid Western concern about President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that he will use any means necessary to defend Russian territory against a backdrop of high tension as some NATO allies, led by the United States, provide Ukraine with advanced weapons and munitions to defend itself against Russian air attacks.

Russia’s last exercise of its nuclear forces was in February, ahead of the military operation, in a move officials at the time believed was aimed at “discouraging the West from supporting Kyiv”.

Western plans for an imminent scenario

Academic and political analyst, Arthur Lydekberg, told “Sky News Arabia” that there is a state of panic and anticipation that is increasing in Eastern Europe with the escalation of the Russian threats to use nuclear weapons and the Western threat, and intensive NATO meetings to discuss the necessary measures to avoid the panic that may occur in the event of Moscow any nuclear strike.

Lydekberg added that in the midst of mutual threats, Poland will conduct military exercises for nuclear deterrence with the participation of the United States, and has also confirmed its interest in acquiring advanced nuclear weapons, as well as the joining of 14 NATO countries to Germany in the European “Sky Shield” initiative aimed at jointly acquiring anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense equipment. .

He pointed out that Moscow’s announcement of nuclear maneuvers coincide with NATO exercises that are held periodically at this time each year, carrying more messages to the West, although intelligence reports indicate that Putin has not yet taken any steps indicating that he is preparing to launch a nuclear strike.

On the West’s actions in the event that Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, he explained that the meetings of Western leaders discuss plans and scenarios to avoid chaos and displacement, while there is ambiguity about the method of response, but the majority of statements ruled out any similar nuclear response.

However, he considered that the European tone of escalation about destroying Russia’s army if it used nuclear weapons is also a reverse message that NATO is ready for any imminent clash.