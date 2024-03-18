Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Press Split

Turkey is a safe haven for the terrorist militia Hamas, which holds secret meetings in Turkey. At the same time, trade with Israel is ongoing.

Ankara – The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan maintains good contacts with the radical Islamic Hamas. The country has become a safe haven for the terrorist militia. Erdogan has even warned Israeli intelligence against taking action against Hamas officials in Turkey. Hamas is not a terrorist organization, but a liberation organization that defends its people and country.

The last time there was a secret meeting of the Hamas leadership in Turkey was in December. According to a report by the Israeli radio station CAN High-ranking Hamas officials held a secret meeting in Turkey. Former Hamas leader Khaled Mashal, who lives in the Qatari capital Doha, is said to have taken part in the meeting. According to information from CAN Several other high-ranking Hamas officials took part. Loud Jerusalem Post The purpose of the meeting was to coordinate Hamas' next steps in the current war with Israel.

Erdogan's Interior Ministry leaves questions about Hamas unanswered

The close relationships of the ACPgovernment to Hamas are causing the opposition great concern. A member of the opposition party CHPSüreyya Öneş Derici, asked Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya in a parliamentary question on December 18 whether such a Hamas meeting would take place in the Türkiye posed a risk to the country's national security – and also whether Turkish officials were present at the meeting and whether the Interior Ministry had knowledge of the Hamas meeting.

President Receo Tayyip Erdogan welcomes Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to his presidential palace in July 2023. © IMAGO

Minister Yerlikaya's reaction to the parliamentary question, however, was sobering. This was not answered – due to a “lack of responsibility” by the Ministry of the Interior. It also seems worrying that in Turkey parliamentary questions must be answered within 15 days. Yerlikaya did not issue his response until January 30.

Such meetings fall under Yerlikaya's purview. Entry and exit, security and police as well as migration are subordinate to the Turkish Ministry of the Interior. This also includes the safety of VIP guests holding meetings. Hamas can, however, continue to be assured of Erdogan's support. “Turkey is a country that can speak very openly and clearly with the leaders of Hamas and stands firmly behind them,” Erdogan said at a conference of the Erdoğan “İlim Yayma Vakfı” Foundation on March 9 in Istanbul.

Turkish merchant ships continue to deliver to Israel – Erdogan's partner criticizes them

As much as Erdogan supports Hamas, calls Israel a terrorist state and compares Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler: Turkey's dealings with Israel keep running. “I have listed the ships that come from Turkey and go to Israel. 6 ships are currently underway. What do they transport? Steel, cement and whatever Israel needs,” writes exiled journalist Metin Cihan on X. “Prayers for Palestine and ships for Israel,” says Cihan. Cihan had repeatedly listed lists of Turkish merchant ships that bring goods to Israel – including shipping companies owned by businessmen close to the government.

Criticism of Erdogan's double game is also increasing in the government coalition. “We are sending the barbed wire from Turkey to Israel that surrounds the Al-Aqsa Mosque so that Muslims cannot enter it,” Yenid Refah Partisi leader Fatih Erbakan said on Saturday (March 16). Erbakan assisted with the Türkiye election 2023 Erdogan and in return got several seats in parliament. (erpe)