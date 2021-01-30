Bayern Munich appear to be taking the lead in the fight for Dayot Upamecano. As the German newspaper Bild advances in its online version, this past Thursday a secret meeting took place between the representatives of the French central RB Leipzig, Volker Struth and Sascha Breese (they also defend the interests of the Madrid player Toni Kroos, among others) and the head of the Bayern sports area, Hasan Salihamidzic. Always according to Bild, the Bundesliga champion considers himself to have taken the lead in the fight for Upamecano, a player who does not stop being linked, too, with Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old defender renewed with RB Leipzig last summer, but could leave the East German club at the end of the season due to a termination clause in his contract. It amounts to a total of 43 million euros and in the noble floor of Bayern they are very aware of its existence. “The player will remain in Leipzig at least until the end of the season. It is clear that we will deal with the matter “, explained Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, president of the board of directors of the current champion of the Champions, just a week ago.

Of course, much will depend on the interests of a player who has been attracting the attention of the greats of Europe for a long time. Struth and Breese, who have an excellent relationship with Real Madrid through their client Kroos, will keep all doors open until the summer in order to place Upamecano in a club where he can take the next step in his promising career. In Munich, where they are already moving to convince the defender, they need a replacement for a David Alaba who seems to have his days numbered at Bayern and, too, sounds strong for Real Madrid.