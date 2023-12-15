Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

The war in Israel appears to be encouraging cooperation between the terrorist organizations Hamas and Hezbollah. Experts also see a role for Iran.

Tel Aviv – Since the beginning of military action against the Hamas in the Gaza Strip sees each other Israel once again exposed to another aggressor: also the Islamic one Hezbollah in Lebanon fires projectiles at Israel. There are many indications that the cooperation between the two Islamist organizations is changing War in Israel consolidates. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reportedly also plays a role in this.

Both organizations are from the perspective of Iran important allies in its “Axis of Resistance” against the common enemy Israel and the politics of the West. For this reason, Hamas and Hezbollah are partly financed and trained for combat missions by Iran. According to a report by the US news portal, there are now signs of coordinating cooperation between Hamas and Hezbollah Daily Beast participation from Iran.

Hamas and Hezbollah: What unites the two groups in the war in the Middle East

Former CIA official and Middle East expert Doug London, for example, described the cooperation between the state and the two militias as a “marriage of convenience” to the medium – which, in his view, could lead to further escalations in the long-simmering conflict. Hamas and Hezbollah also had strong differences in other situations, such as the war in Syria. Nevertheless, according to research by Daily Beast The first meetings coordinated by Iran between Hamas and Hezbollah officials came in the days after the Hamas attacks.

The fact that the two groups are now working together can be explained primarily by Israel's role as a common enemy; The mutual relationship with Iran also plays a role. However, experts like London consider Raisi's Iranian government to be the mastermind behind the renewed escalation to be unlikely. In such a scenario, the attacks on Israel would have been more coordinated from the start, he said Daily Beast the experts.

War in Israel: Leaflets warn people in southern Lebanon about Hezbollah activities

Currently, the cooperation has consequences for both sides, because the significantly stronger Israeli military is not only responding to the attacks by Hamas in the Gaza Strip with violent counterattacks, but is also responding to the attacks on the border with Lebanon. The news agency only reported on Friday morning AFPthat Israel had a drone drop leaflets over Lebanon. It warned the population against supporting Hezbollah and announced that they would stop their terrorist activities “for your own safety”. Overall, tensions in the Israeli-Lebanese border area have increased significantly.

According to the Israeli military, one in five rockets fired by Hezbollah lands on Lebanese territory. This week alone, “eight rockets fired by Hezbollah fell on Lebanese territory,” the military leadership said on Thursday (December 14). Hezbollah's rocket attacks harmed “Israeli and Lebanese civilians alike.” This military information could not initially be independently verified. (saka with AFP/dpa)