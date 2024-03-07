The renowned singer Alejandro Fernández, icon of Mexican music, has been the center of multiple rumors and love stories. However, a recent revelation by his daughter Camila Fernandez It has left everyone amazed. In a candid interview, The young woman revealed a little-known feeling about her father towards a prominent entertainment figure in Mexico.

YOU CAN SEE: “A hug to heaven”: Alejandro Fernández sent a tender message to his father, Vicente Fernández

Who captured the heart of Alejandro Fernández, according to his daughter?

During a pleasant talk on the program 'Monse y Joe', Camila Fernández did not hesitate to share that Her father always felt great admiration and affection for Montserrat Oliver., well-known host and model. Alejandro Fernández, who has been considered one of the most attractive artists on the music scene, never hid this 'crush' within his closest circle, although he always maintained professionalism and respect for him.

What relationship did Alejandro Fernández have with Montserrat Oliver?

The relationship between Alejandro Fernández and Montserrat Oliver He always remained professional, but the chemistry between the two was undeniable. They shared the screen in the video clip 'Quisiera', more than two decades ago, in which they starred in scenes that still remain in the collective memory of their followers. Despite the years, The impression Oliver left on Fernández enduresmarking a milestone in his career and personal life.

YOU CAN SEE: Susana Zabaleta and Ricardo Pérez confirm their romance with a romantic photo

How did Montserrat Oliver react after knowing that she captured Alejandro Fernández's heart, according to her daughter?

Upon learning of the statements, Montserrat Oliver reacted with surprise and humor, sending a humorous message to the singer and remembering those moments shared in front of the camera. The situation became a topic of friendly conversation between the presenters and Oliver, who took the opportunity to make a friendly comment towards Fernández, which demonstrated the affection that prevails between them. “'Foaly', why didn't you have the guts to tell me in person?”she said.

How did Alejandro Fernández and his wife meet?

The love story between Alejandro Fernández and his wife has deep family roots. Camila Fernández shared that her maternal grandparents met thanks to Vicente Fernández, Alejandro's father, in a television contest. This chance meeting led to the union of the families and eventually to the birth of a love relationship between Alejandro and Camila's mother, forged from childhood until consolidated in marriage.

Alejandro Fernández has been linked to many women in show business. Photo: AFP

YOU CAN SEE: Who was Lola Beltrán and why does Google pay tribute to her with a doodle?

How many children does Alejandro Fernández have?

Alejandro Fernández, loving and dedicated father, He has been blessed with several children, who have grown up under his tutelage and unconditional love. Although the singer's private life remains protected, it is known that his descendants share the charisma and musical talent that characterizes the Fernández dynasty. Alex, Camila, Emiliano, América and Valentina They are the descendants of the Mexican artist.

#Secret #love #Discover #captured #heart #Alejandro #Fernández #daughter