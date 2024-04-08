













Secret Lair x Fallout: Where to get it, how much it will cost you to import it









Fans of the Fallout game who by chance also get into Magic: The Gathering They know that a new expansion is now available that focuses on 4 sets of Commanders alluding to the Bethesada video game and collection boosters that are really expensive, but that come with very worthy cards. Those who want to take their hobby to the next level should know that there is also a Secretr Lair collection.

As you will see, three drops of Secret Lair x Fallout that go on sale at the time you read this article. You will be able to find it in both its foil and normal presentation.

The first drop is dedicated to Vault Boy with four cards of very good value that will give a lot of power to your commander deck: Vault Boy, Cap Collector, Sphere of Resistance, Trinisphere, Winter Orb.

Source: Magic: The Gathering

The second drop is from Points of Interest and is a pure land drop that is available in both foil and normal. We have a Command Beacon, Bajuka Bag, Fabled Pasage, Reflection Pool, and Reliquary Tower.

Source: Magic: The Gathering

The third drop is SPECIAL and comes with seven cards: Steelshaper's Gift, Propaganda, Elixir of Immortality, Council's Judgment, Idyllic Tutor, Anger and a Lightning Bolt.

Source: Magic: The Gathering

We also recommend: Fallout: the series releases a new video that tells us what to expect from its post-apocalyptic world

What are the prices of Secret Lair and Fallout drops?

Well, we already told you what comes in the different Secret Lair x Fallout drops, the thing is, how much are they going to cost you? The truth is that the ideal is to buy them all together because separately they can be expensive. This is a good opportunity for you to get them because stock is limited.

drop Foil Non-Foil Vault Boy 39.99 USD 29.99 USD Points of Interest 39.99 USD 29.99 USD SPECIAL 39.99 USD 29.99 USD Fallout Bundle (16 cards) 99.99 USD 74.99 USD

You should also consider how you want these packages, whether in foil or normal. If you are one of those who like their decks to shine under the light, then you are going to have to spend money on foil. If not, then normal is fine, just put double mica on them.

On the same Secret Lair page you can place orders. If your package costs 50 dollars, shipping to Mexico is 12.99. If it is too much, the same page does the calculation for you. It is not an impossible task to do, you just have to be patient with the shipping. Are you excited about this collaboration? Don't stop following the conversation on our Discord and don't miss our news at Google news.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)