This is apparent from the four-part documentary series A Porcelain Wedding by makers Hans Hermans and Martin Maat, which will be broadcast by BNNVara this week.

The deputy director of the Internal Security Service Onno Koerten wants to make a trip to his Argentine colleagues and in June 1999 visits the political person in charge. Minister Bram Peper of the Interior is not looking for anything behind it, Koerten can go. Hardly anyone still knows the name Máxima Zorreguieta, who will not be on the street until August 31.

Peper must think back to Koerten when he gets a grumpy Wim Kok on the ‘minister line’ at the beginning of September. Kok got wind of an investigation into something that affects the Royal House: an investigation into Zorreguieta. Pepper: ,,He said: ‘What are you doing? That’s my responsibility.’ And I said, I don’t know anything.”