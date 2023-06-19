This June 21, Marvel will premiere the first season of “secret invasion“, but it has already received a low score from the critics. Ranging from a score of 7.10/10 on the Rotten Tomatoes page to comparative comments like: “It may have ‘Winter Soldier’ ​​grounded vibe in the mood, but without the intrigue, shape and direction.” The new MCU series doesn’t promise to stand out among fans.

What is the plot of “Secret Invasion”?

“Secret Invasion” will present how the Skrulls want to dominate the Earth. Nick Fury now has the organizationSWORDSan intergalactic collaboration agency that could be seen in the post-credits scene of “Spider-Man: far from home”. Next, we leave you the trailer of the production for more details.

Why is “Secret Invasion” considered a flop?

Although most critics have labeled the Marvel series as “fresh”, they feel that it will leave fans a lot to be desired, since it presents a change of pace that the Marvel Universe has accustomed them to. Likewise, they consider that this new production is an opportunity for actors and actresses to better explore the characters they represent.

On the other hand, there are those who consider that “Secret Invasion” is one of the most mature and serious projects of the MCU that will be able to recapture the attention of those disillusioned fans. For all these reviews, it got a score of 7.10 out of 10 on Rotten Tomatoes.

Where to see the premiere of “Secret Invasion”?

The fiction starring Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson, is scheduled to premiere on June 21 on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

What actors are part of the cast?

Samuel L. Jackson and Emilia Clarke present in “Secret Invasion.” Photo: Composition LR/Marvel Studios/Disney Wiki

The cast of “Secret Invasion” has the participation of great and well-known actors and actresses. Next, we present the list of them.

Samuel L Jackson

Ben Mendelsohn

cobie smulders

Emily Clarke

Olivia Colman

Kingsley Ben-Adir.

