Disney+ and Marvel have released the trailer for Secret Invasion, a new thriller/espionage TV series starring Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), arriving on June 21 exclusively on Disney+.

In the new Marvel Studios series Secret Invasionset in the present MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of Skrulls shapeshifter. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart the impending Skrull invasion and save humanity.

The series Marvel Studios Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.

Ali Selim is directing and executive producing the series, along with fellow executive producers Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker. Kyle Bradstreet is also the head writer, while Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams and Brant Englestein are co-executive producers.