Filming for the new Marvel series, Secret Invasion, is officially over. The series that stars Nick Fury and Talos, played respectively by Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn focuses its plot on the invasion by the Skrulls into the high military ranks of Earth.

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, attended the Disney Upfronts 2022 and said that the series will be set in part during the five years between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In other words, after Thanos snapped his fingers. To report the news on the Marvel series was theTwitter account of fans following Secret Invasion and all its updates.

According to Kevin Feige SECRET INVASION will reportedly spend some time during the Blip, when half of the human population disappeared, and will explore the events that happened during it as well. pic.twitter.com/Yn3QUYGGKT – Secret Invasion Updates (@sinvasionnews) May 18, 2022

The series will arrive on Disney + later this year and will be 6 episodes. Unfortunately we don’t know the release date, but Samuel L. Jackson will not have his face completely clean this time, but he will have a beard. Together with him, in the cast we see:

Emilia Clarke

Killian Scott

Olivia Colman

Carnen Ejogo

Christopher McDonald

Kingsley Ben-Adir

The latter in the role of the villain. While regarding the behind the cameras, we have Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim in the director’s chair and Kyle Bradstreet as head of screenwriters. This series is one of the many new features available in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, of which the official synopsis is also available:

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion is a crossover event series that features a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls, infiltrating Earth for years in the highest ranks of command in the world.

To find out more, you just have to wait for official Marvel news, but between films in the cinema and TV series on Disney +, it seems that the Marvel universe has a lot to tell you. Yes, just think of the newly released series, Moon Knight, and the new film dedicated to Stephen Strange: Doctor Strange 2.