‘Secret Invasion’ It was one of the Marvel productions with the greatest expectation on the part of the fans, who were waiting to find out how the Skrulls were going to be introduced in phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, the result was quite the opposite. The series has received poor reviews from critics and from fans themselves, who were enraged to see a rather weak story and an ending that leaves more questions than answers.

The production manager Ali Selimbroke his silence and referred to the criticism that his most recent work is receiving.

What did the director of ‘Secret Invasion’ say?

Selim, who has stayed away from social media, said during an interview with Variety that he doesn’t read reviews. “I don’t read reviews, with all due respect. For me, the narrative work that I do is a dialogue with the audience. When the program ends on the screen, that’s where my half of the dialogue ends,” said the director, who was the target of criticism due to the low quality of the series.

“I don’t feel bad about the criticism. If it had unanimous good reviews, each movie would gross $10 billion, trillions of dollars, right? Marvel has a very devoted, even rabid fan base who have expectations, and when their expectations aren’t met, they move in the other direction, they give you a thumbs down.”

What did the critics say about ‘Secret Invasion’?

Fans of Marvel productions, as well as experts on the subject, have had no reservations when it comes to criticizing ‘Secret Invasion’. The sixth and final chapter of the series, titled “Home”, had a grade of 8% out of 100% in Rotten Tomatoeswhich ranks it as the comics giant’s worst-rated series, even worse than ‘She-Hulk’, another series that was quite disapproved at the time.

However, while that episode is the only one with a low rating, the series has gone from so-so to worse, as the first chapter, titled “Resurrection,” kicked off the story at 52%, followed by 50% for ‘ Promises’, the second episode. ‘Betrayed’ and ‘Beloved’ got 38%, while the fifth episode, ‘Harvest’, got 50%.

Definitely, it has been Marvel’s weakest production in an already rundown Phase 4, which has not been able to fit well after the great finale that the previous phase had. The introduction of new characters and stories seem to have not yet won the sympathy of the public.

