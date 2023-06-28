Based on data shared by Samba TV, Disney Plus’ Secret Invasion TV series isn’t performing particularly well. In fact, it seems that, as far as the United States of America is concerned, it has obtained the second worst start in terms of views among the Marvel series. We’re talking about 994,000 people who viewed the first episode (June 21st).

For comparison, the worst start in the same region is that of Ms Marvel, with 775,000 people viewing the first episode. She-Hulk got 1.5 million viewers, while Moon Knight surpassed 1.8 million and Loki 2.5 million. It is therefore not an exciting result, but it is clearly a partial figure given that it will also depend on the numbers in the rest of the world.

Recall that Secret Invasion tells the Nick Fury story who along with Talos and some new characters must face a rebellion by Skrulls, an alien race that is able to take on anyone’s appearance. A group of Skrulls, who had been supported by Fury in the past, allied themselves with Earth, while others set out to conquer it by force.

THE new episodes of Secret Invasion arrive every Wednesday on Disney Plus – we’ll have to see if the full series will be able to attract more viewers. Upcoming series also includes Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which Aubrey Plaza says is Marvel’s “most sophisticated work out there.”