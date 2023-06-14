Spy stories are intriguing due to twists and turns, and twists often arise from changes of course due to some secret so well hidden, as to amaze protagonists and spectators. The Marvel Cinematic Universe he had already made his shoes with theHYDRA and the fact that it was so undermined that it had almost completely supplanted him SHIELDyet we hadn’t seen anything yet. Because if a double agent, once caught, you can cut him off from everything, a shapeshifter can try again and again: in which case, who can you trust? We have seen the first two episodes of Secret Invasionnew series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe arriving on June 21, 2023 on Disney +, and we talk about it in our review.

Alone

The series, based on the comic run of the same name released in 2008 (2009 in Italy), written by Brian Michael Bendis and designed by Leinil Yu, had on his side a more evident use of superheroes, which in these two episodes are missing, with good reason. If in fact Nick Fury he will quickly explain why none of the still active heroes have been called, the desire to detach this serial and make it something more “human” is clear.

So they come back Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) Mary Hill (Cobie Smulders), but also Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and many other characters that over time we had seen orbiting the stories related to SHIELD and Nick Fury of Earth-19999.

As we said, for now the story remains very close to the human, although there are traces of connections concerning other heroes (and how they could interface with the Skrulls): the anxiety that was in fact generated in the comic was linked to heroes and villains who they had been replaced by for years Skrullsmaking retroactively some of the very anxious stories. In this case, for now, it seems that this mechanism is being replicated with important government offices, a dynamic that fails to make inroads so quickly but which has its reason.

In all of this we find Nick Fury: grappling with the project for years SABER, a space station designed to defend the earth from any other dangers. The problem is that the Fury we see is tired, devastated by BLIPs and definitely not in its best shape. However, troubles do not wait for a person to recover, in fact they often come at the very worst time.

Together

Secret Invasion seems to take charge of a genre which in the MCU has not had so much space, but that every time he has tried to be seen, he has always found approval from every fan. The idea of ​​proposing a miniseries of this type she is very courageous, but we are convinced that she could really give that boost to a serial schedule that was getting ever closer to a self-imitation mechanism.

The fear remains that everything will remain confined to the series, without making major changes (although there is already one at the end of the first episode). The simple fact that the whole story of the invasion, explained in a few minutes of prologue at the beginning of the first episode, has gone so unnoticed in the last years of the mcu is the prime example of how some productions should reduce their range of influence on the continuitygiving the writers room to create something bold.

All in all we closed the second episode with the desire to continue, to find out how the plot will advance, how the two sides will change (Nick Fury and his companions against the rebel Skrulls), and see who will actually have the upper hand, so we can say that Secret Invasion, at least for the moment, could really be a high quality product; and let’s not talk about technique or acting, always at the top in productions Marvelbut of writing, which if done well can take away from the TV series the task of being a novel of transition from one film to another, and instead become a courageous and intriguing story.