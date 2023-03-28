The long-awaited series of Marvel Studios, secret invasionfinally has a release date in disneyplus and it will be for June 21, 2023.

This date appeared within disneyplus and describes secret invasion as the production starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos the Skrull. Let’s not forget that both characters met in the Captain Marvel movie.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that this series tells us about the events that take place around the “silent” invasion that the Skrulls are carrying out on Earth. To this we must add that we will have performances by Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, Carmen Ejogo and Christopher McDonald.

Likewise, this series will have a good dose of crossovers, we will have the return of Don Cheadle as War Machine and surely other superheroes from the House of Ideas because it is a truly important event and one of the few that will take place. in the year since Disney Plus.

What is Secret Invasion about?

The Secret Invasion series that we will have on Disney Plus next June 21 is based on the story of the comic of the same name that was published between June 2008 and January 2009.

This story was written by Brian Michael Bendis and illustrated by Leanil Francis Yu. Among the heroes were the Mighty Avengers, also the New Avengers and the Fantastic Four.

The team facing the Skrulls are the Illumaniti, confirmed by Iron Man, Mister Fantastic, Namor, Black Bolt, Professor Charles Xavier, and Doctor Strange. They go against the Skrulls and try to suppress anything that could mean an invasion of Earth. Maybe we have this as a base, but nothing more.

