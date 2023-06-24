The latest production of Marvel, “Secret invasion” either “Secret Invasion” by its name in Spanish, it has aroused great expectations among superhero fans because the series is part of the start of phase 5 of its cinematographic universe (UCM), so we could start to see new characters, among heroes and villains, who also join the brand’s future films.

However, not everything is happiness, since the use of the artificial intelligence in this fiction has aroused an avalanche of criticism from actors and scriptwriters, who are concerned about the possibility of losing their jobs because of this new technology.

Why is “Secret Invasion” being criticized?

The most recent Marvel series aroused astonishment and criticism at the same time, caused by something in common: the use of artificial intelligence, which, according to the words of the director of “Secret Invasion”, Ali Selimwas made for the scene at the beginning of the first chapter.

"Secret Invasion" stars Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and is part of the start of phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Photo: Vanity Fair/Marvel

Besides, Method Studios, a visual effects company that previously worked on series such as “Loki” and “Moon knight”, issued a statement in which it revealed that the intro of “Secret Invasion” was also made using AI. “The production process was highly collaborative and interactive, with a dedicated focus on this specific application of an AI toolkit,” the company said.

“It involved tremendous effort from talented art directors, animators (proficient in both 2D and 3D), artists, and developers. They used conventional techniques to elaborate all the other aspects of the project”, he concluded.

Who criticized the use of AI in “Secret Invasion”?

The insertion of artificial intelligence was something that could be foreseen and it was only a matter of time before some production used it. In this case, his appearance in “Secret invasion” generated a lot of concern in Hollywood, especially among screenwriters, who in their strike demand, among other points, to establish the role that AI will have in the industry.

One of those who expressed concern was jeff simpson, visual artist of the series. “I am very concerned about the impact this will have. I believe that artificial intelligence is unethical, dangerous, and solely designed to kill artists’ careers,” she noted on her Twitter account.

Another who raised his voice was the actor vincent d’onofriowho played Kingpin in Daredevil and “Hawkeye”. “Studios, certain production houses, journalists and news corporations around the world are making big mistakes with the way they use AI. It seems that they trust that the AI ​​​​is the heart, soul and the person who makes the decisions about the result of the real product that they are producing, ”he sentenced on his social networks.

Watch the trailer for “Secret Invasion”