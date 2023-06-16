As secret invasion hopes to capture the interest of the faithful Marvel Cinematic Universethe miniseries of Disney+ gets a record no one would want as the first reviews roll in. A quick look at Rotten Tomatoes shows that secret invasion it boasts an average critical rating of 73% based on 39 reviews on the popular website as of this writing.

While the rating is more than respectable and certifies that the show is “Fresh”, it also means that secret invasion is the series of mcu with the lowest rating. The spy thriller has a long way to go to surpass the previous record holder, She-Hulk: Attorney at Lawwhich currently has a critical rating of 80%, while Falcon and the Winter Soldier is slightly ahead with 84%.

The criticisms have come after the first official screenings of secret invasion. However, it’s important to note that these comments only refer to the first two episodes of the six-episode miniseries. According to the critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, secret invasion “Stabilizes after a somewhat slow start leading to the mcu in a darker, more mature direction.”

Other reviewers have noted the slow pace of the miniseries, though some have praised Samuel L. Jackson’s nuanced performance as former SHIELD director Nick Fury. Jackson also serves as executive producer of secret invasion. The secret invasion of the Skrulls in the mcu. secret invasion recently released its first five minutes for free to the public ahead of its highly anticipated premiere.

The extended trailer is a testament to the show’s overarching premise about trust, or lack thereof, potentially revealing the first traitorous Skrull looking to invade Earth. The series follows Fury and his associates facing off against a group of radicalized Skrulls led by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) who assume various political identities to try to take over the world after sensing that Fury and Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel they did not keep their word to find them a new home.

As a result, anyone in the series could be a hidden Skrull. Besides, secret invasion shows a more thoughtful and thoughtful Fury, as he not only ponders the potential disaster that the treacherous Skrulls could cause, but also reflects on the tragic events of the last two movies of the avengers, Infinity War and end gamewhen several members of the titular superhero group were killed.

Jackson has spoken about changes to Fury’s character ahead of the show’s launch, while it is reported that Marvel he wanted Fury to be more of a neo-noir character and a lone wolf for the series.

Via: CBR

Editor’s note: I tell you that you don’t have to believe anyone anymore, the first impressions spoke mostly of a great MCU series and now, this. Personally, it does not attract my attention, but if you like this type of content, go see it to create your own opinion.