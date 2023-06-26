The one that has been involved in social networks, of course, with the latest premiere of Disney + with the Marvel label: ‘Secret Invasion’. This time it has not been the umpteenth tantrum due to the supposed forced inclusion in the casting, nor because of the final quality of the content, of course. The opening credits, designed using generic artificial intelligence, have gotten on the nerves of a good cross section of superhero fiction aficionados, especially on paper. The professional sector of comics has raised its hands to its head, with good reason. Is there a need to do something like this with the number of people who work on images at La Casa de las Ideas? The company that signs the presentation piece at the beginning of the series, Method Studios, have quickly responded to the criticism by stating that the AI ​​did not replace any artist, to be understood as one more tool, but the excuse does not work.

Seeing the finish, it sings its own and is, let’s say it clearly, an aesthetically speaking horror. It is true that the theme of the story itself invites something like that. Let’s remember that the Skrulls -which we already saw in ‘Captain Marvel’-, with the ability to blend in with whoever they want, are like ultra-bodies that replace us, as will probably happen with AIs with some humans in some non-working areas. taking a long time, but the metaphor does not match what we see.

To get to the images that the controversial ‘Secret Invasion’ headline shows, the AI ​​in question has sucked online the work of many people who created the original images that the tool has merged looking for its own look. The study has charged, but the rest or not. The subject is debatable, but let’s get to the important thing: it’s damn ugly. It is, by far, the worst of an interesting beginning of the series that moves away from the guys with superpowers and bets on the thriller.

The spy movie is the biggest inspiration in history, as it already happened in some adaptations of Captain America’s solo tribulations, especially ‘Winter Soldier’. The Skrulls are alien shapeshifters, not always well adapted to our society, divided into two factions: those who want to re-inhabit their skin and conquer Earth and those who prefer to integrate and live in balance with humans. Both are camouflaged among us, thanks to their ability to copy our appearance and factions. The disgruntled side seeks to destabilize the planet, carrying out specific terrorist actions that lead to confrontation between great powers. The show begins in Moscow, winking at the cold war. Nick Fury, without his eyepatch, played with unquestionable charisma by the great Samuel L. Jackson, returns from space, where he was with his stuff, to calm things down and restore peace, but the battle has only just begun. . Plunged into a depression after the lapse, he must rediscover himself and face fear.

The cast, the best asset



The cast is the best asset in a series that kicks off with a hook, without any noise. Jackson is seconded by an extraordinary Olivia Colman (‘The Favourite’), who shines in everything she does. Also included are Emilia Clarke, alias Daenerys Targaryen, and Ben Mendelsohn, with a juicy filmography with titles like ‘Convict’ or ‘Animal Kingdom’. Behind the script is Kyle Bradstreet, who sounds like something to us from ‘Mr. Robot’, who has transferred, with many licences, the comic written by Brian Michael Bendis and illustrated by Leinil Francis Yu, with the help of Ali Selim (‘The Calling’) in making it. They have not paid much attention to the starting comic, but the intrigue hooks the viewer, with a studied rhythm, unlike other recent UCM proposals. Eight chapters make up the story arc of a first season that may have to change its credits to soften the loud complaint by many angry fans on the net.

‘Secret Invasion’ plays, inevitably, in a scenario that coincides in some aspects with our current civilization. The parallel with immigration is evident, but there is no lack of suspense and good, well-narrated fight scenes, as well as merging the tension typical of an espionage plot with science fiction. The series exploits the chemistry that arose between Fury and Talos, the good Skrull played by Mendelsohn in ‘Captain Marvel’. Both will have to join forces, and seek new allies, to face an interplanetary threat. Perhaps there is a lack of darkness in the tone, we will see how the action progresses, but it is clear that it stands outside classics of the seventh art such as ‘The Body Snatchers’ and opts for another more commercial path, along the lines of ‘Falcon and the winter Soldier’. Hopefully with better results and a final explosion of height. It does not seem that he is going to renew, by banging his fist on the table, the audiovisual starring superheroes, but it gives it an adult touch that, at the moment, can go well with a fashion, not so incombustible, that is cracking.