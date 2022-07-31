This project addresses the client’s desire to reconcile life in a duplex penthouse in the historic center with the possibility of enjoying a real garden in close contact with the home, all without losing the privacy that is presupposed to the domestic space. It was, therefore, to naturalize an eminently urban dwelling.

The proposal is based on the radical idea of ​​injecting an outdoor space on the lower floor of the house (which lacked terrace spaces), in direct contact with the more private spaces, perforating part of the roof slab. Thanks to the use of retractable glazing and the benefits of the Mediterranean climate, this secret garden is incorporated into the house for much of the year, blurring the boundaries between inside and outside.

Study.

Carnation Architects.

Architects.

Manuel Clavel Rojo and Luis Clavel Sainz.

Project team.

Diego Victoria Garcia and David Hernandez Conesa.

Location.

Murcia.

Date.

2013.

@clavelarqui.

The vegetation continues its path vertically until it reaches the terrace on the upper floor, where the water completes the ecosystem in the form of a small urban pool that reinterprets local traditions.

The result is a contemporary home where shade, vegetation and water come together to recreate the conditions of a suburban home in the heart of the city.