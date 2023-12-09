Edda Ribeiroi Edda Ribeiro https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/ 09/12/2023 – 15:00

One of the most traditional celebrations in December is Secret Santa, where the people involved exchange gifts with each other in a relaxed way on a date close to Christmas. However, if the employee accepts the joke, it is necessary to decide carefully what gift will be given.

“For a corporate Secret Santa to occur fairly, we recommend defining a type of gift or a price range. Secret friends can be made from books and slippers, for example. Or in the case of defining a price range, we recommend that each person indicate the type of gift they would like to receive”, recommends Ana Paula Prado, spokesperson for Pandapé and CEO of Infojobs.

+ Company’s hidden friend: is an employee obliged to participate? Check out tips

After defining the ‘theme’, if necessary among colleagues, and the value of the Secret Santa, the employee must look for a treat that is thoughtful, avoiding gift cards or vouchers. “Gift vouchers are not recommended either, as it gives the impression that the person did not bother to look for a gift for the chosen person”, explains Debora Herdeiro, Human Resources Manager at Luandre.

“It is very important that a person pays attention to details. In these cases, if the work is in person, look at the table of the person who took it, there may be lots of gift tips there. If it’s a distance job, understanding some details about the person’s tastes is also valid. A good tip is to always look for items that the person can use in the work environment, such as a mug or thermos, personalized diary or pen, small photo frame, headphones or a backpack”, concludes Debora.

Regarding gifts to avoid, Ana Paula reinforces that very personal items should be avoided – such as underwear or anything that might sound like a bad joke.

A Money prepared a list of gift tips for the corporate Secret Santa. Prices vary between R$15 and R$50. Check it out:

Up to R$30

Up to R$40

Up to R$50