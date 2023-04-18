Usa leak, Guterres “really annoyed”: the UN secretary was intercepted

Continue to discuss the story of leak of the United Statesthose documents they unveiled secrets about the war in Ukraine which were not to be disclosed. While the alleged mole has been brought to justice, continue the revelations on those files. The United States has intercepted the telephone conversations of the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterreswith other officials of the United Nations. This is revealed by the American leaks leaked in the last few days and reported by the Washington Post. The documents contain a summary of conversations in Guterres it is defined “outraged” for the prohibition of a visit in Ethiopia And frustrated with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

In one of the documents, Guterres it is described as not happy of the opportunity to visit Kiev in Marchclose to his trip to Africa and then into Swiss, Iraq And Qatar. The reasons for his not being happy with him are not explained but a UN diplomat pointed out that Guterres travels on scheduled flights and the visit to Ukraine would represent a another long journey for the 73-year-old. In another file, dated March 8, Guterres had met Zelensky in private form but the Secretary General had confessed to his spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, that he was “really dried out” from the public ceremony surprise in honor of Party international of womanorganized during the his visit.

