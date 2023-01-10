One of the great scandals of the former president of the United States Donald Trump is the investigation that the Department of Justice is conducting against him for having illegally taken classified documents from the White House when he left public office.

The FBI found dozens of these top-secret files during a search on August 8, 2022 at Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s mansion in Florida, an issue that Trump denounced as a “Witch hunt”.

The prosecution believes that the former president violated the Espionage Law, obstructed justice and destroyed documents, crimes that could carry anything from fines to prison terms and disqualification from holding political office.

The documents that have Joe Biden in the eye of the hurricane

The United States Department of Justice is investigating the appearance of a series of classified documents in the offices of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Engagementfounded by Biden after his time as vice president of Barack Obama (2009-2017).

The case, although according to the US media bears few similarities, is reminiscent of Trump’s.

It’s a statement, The White House assured that it is cooperating with the investigation, which is being carried out by the Justice Office together with the National Archives.in charge of safeguarding all the classified documents of the US presidencies.

“The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Justice Department regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama and Biden administration records, including a small number of documents marked as classified.“said Biden special counsel Richard Sauber.

According to the US media ‘The Washington Post’, citing anonymous sources, the FBI is also involved in the investigation, which refers to about ten documents found in the office that Biden used regularly between 2017 and the launch of his presidential campaign in 2020.

The files were found by Biden’s own lawyers and turned over to the authorities, unlike what happened at Mar-a-Lago, where intervention by the Justice Department was necessary to recover the papers.

*With information from EFE