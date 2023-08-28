Home page politics

Neptun rockets are presented in Kiev on Ukraine’s Independence Day. © IMAGO / Ukrinform

Preparations are underway in Ukraine for a lengthy war with Russia. Kiev wants to expand arms production in the fight against Putin’s troops.

KIEV – The Ukrainian counter-offensive has not brought the success expected by the Ukrainian government and Western partners. It is now clear to everyone that Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine will continue into 2024. Apparently, this certainty also applies to the Ukrainian defense industry. She wants to expand her production to supply Kiev’s military with the necessary weapons.

Ukraine is ramping up weapons production: Kiev wants to produce even more Neptun rockets

According to Defense Magazine Defense Express Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with a Ukrainian broadcaster that Ukraine has started manufacturing equipment at the level of NATO standards and is working on expanding production capacities. In this context there is also a new missile program. According to the magazine, this is very likely a new Ukrainian missile that Ukraine claims to have used to destroy an S-400 air defense system in Crimea.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, Ukraine also wants to promote the production of existing systems such as Stugna and Korsar anti-tank missiles and Neptun anti-ship missiles. The Neptun in particular is of great importance and had already proven its efficiency in April 2022. The former flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the Moskva, was sunk by Neptune missiles.

Ukraine is preparing for a longer war: weapons production is to be accelerated

Most recently, Sweden and Ukraine have agreed to produce Swedish CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles on Ukrainian territory. “We will both get the vehicles and learn the technology behind them,” said Zelenskyj. He is sure that there will be a lot of such technologies in Ukraine in the future. In any case, the place where the vehicles were manufactured will be kept secret, the Ukrainian President said. Turkey also wants to set up an entire production facility in Ukraine with a view to manufacturing drones.

In the future, 155 mm caliber howitzers will also play a major role in military production in Ukraine. So far, the Ukrainian military has used Soviet-era 122mm and 152mm howitzers. However, with the Russian-initiated war, Western partners supplied countless 155mm howitzers, NATO’s standard caliber. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine will now also focus on the production of this type of howitzer. In any case, Ukraine is trying to structure its military more and more closely on the guidelines of the defense alliance.

“We are producing now, and it’s not just a howitzer, but systematic production,” stressed the Ukrainian leader. Although it is still not enough to cover the demand at the front, it is still more than before. Ukraine urgently needs the weapon systems. Because especially after the winter, the war could escalate again and the new weapons from both the West and Ukraine could make the difference. (bb)