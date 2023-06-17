Ellsberg, who contributed to changing the American public’s view of the conflict in Vietnam, “died of pancreatic cancer, which he was diagnosed with on February 17,” his children and wife said in a statement, in which they indicated that he “did not suffer and was surrounded by his family.”

In March, Ellsberg said he had terminal cancer and had “three to six months” left.

This former analyst at the State Department and the Pentagon-linked RAND Corporation became famous in the early 1970s after the leak of 7,000 secret documents known as the “Pentagon Papers” that revealed that several US governments had lied to Americans about the Vietnam War.