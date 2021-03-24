When the 45th anniversary of the last military coup in Argentina is celebrated this Wednesday, the United States National Security Archive published declassified documents that reveal more details of what the american government knew at that time and weeks before the overthrow of the government of Isabel Perón.

The new batch of declassified documents, accessed Clarion, provides evidence of multiple contacts between coup plotters and US officials and show that the United States tacitly supported, since Washington shared the military’s position that the coup was “inevitable”.

The documents further indicate that US officials they knew that the dictatorship would remain for a long period, during which there would be an unprecedented crackdown, they point out from the body that analyzed the records.

Carlos Osorio, director of the Documentation Project of the National Security Archive of the Southern Cone, which carefully analyzed the immense package of declassified information, pointed out to Clarion the importance of this batch of documents. “There is no evidence that the United States instigated the coup,” Osorio said. However, he stated, “they tacitly supported him, since Washington shared the position of the military that the coup was inevitable, the only alternative to chaos in Argentina ”.

The documents, Osorio noted, “indicate that US officials knew that the dictatorship would remain for a prolonged period during which there would be unprecedented repression.” In addition, they reveal that “the United States“ discreetly ”communicated to the military, more than a month before the coup, that Washington would recognize the new regime. “They wanted to convince themselves that General Videla, the coup leader, was moderate,” he said.

The material was declassified by the United States government in 2019, it includes more than 43,000 pages, And it is the largest release of information the White House has ever made to any country. Osorio and his team are gradually analyzing this tide of historical data, the result of an initiative framed in the so-called “declassification diplomacy” initiated by the Barack Obama administration and continued by President Donald Trump.

In total, there are 6 compact discs with tens of thousands of documents from 16 US agencies on the dictatorship and the period before and after, because they cover from January 1, 1975 to December 31, 1984. The documents include information from the Department of State, the Department of Justice, the Department of Defense, the FBI and the CIA, among other agencies.

One of the documents published this Tuesday indicates that the admiral “Massera sought the opportunity to speak privately with me”, As reported by the then ambassador from the United States in Argentina, Robert Hill, in a cable sent a week before the coup, after meeting with a coup leader. “[Él]said It was no secret that the military might have to intervene in the political vacuum very soon ”.

In another report, the first report to Secretary of State Henry Kissinger on a “possible coup in Argentina”, In mid-February 1976, the Undersecretary of State, William Rogers, indicated the possibility of human rights violations after a military takeover. “We would hope that [el gobierno militar] be friendly with the United States, ”he informed Kissinger. “However, by intensifying the fight against the guerrillas, an Argentine military government will almost certainly incur human rights violations as to generate international criticism. This could lead to pressure from American public opinion and from Congress that would complicate our relations with the new regime“said the official.

The documents also show that the Argentine military tried to meet with Kissinger before the coup, an idea discouraged by the US ambassador in Buenos Aires, Robert Hill. On February 13, 1976, Ambassador Hill met with an Argentinean American named “Mr. Butcher“, who informed him that” several high-ranking military officers have asked him to arrange a meeting between an appropriate military representative and Secretary Kissinger “so that they could explain why did they need to take power and seek guarantees of rapid recognition. Ambassador Hill rejected that idea, arguing that “a meeting of this type, if it transpired to public opinion, could be misinterpreted to the detriment of the officers themselves, as well as Secretary Kissinger.”

In a key part of the message, Hill reminded the emissary that “the embassy has discreetly and through third parties indicated to the military that the USG (the United States Government) will recognize a new government in Argentina…. ”As the day of the coup approached, the Argentine military sought to approach other influential political actors. In a mysterious mission, the FBI and State Department cables revealed that the retired director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Lieutenant General Daniel O. Graham, arrived in Buenos Aires only 12 days before the coup, accompanied by the ultra-conservative US Senator Jesse Helms and his associates.

Fearing that the presence of Graham (who had served as deputy director of the CIA) would spark rumors of US involvement in the coup preparations, Ambassador Hill asked him to quickly leave the country. “I hope this problem has been left behind,” Hill said in a cable he sent to Washington. “However, it could have been extremely embarrassing at the very least, and at most very damaging to our relationships.”

FBI sources reported that General Jorge Rafael Videla, expected an emissary to meet with Graham “to explore in detail the general’s recommendations on the appearance of coup public relations projected by the Argentine Armed Forces against the government …. “

Just one day before the coup occurred, Ambassador Hill informed the National Security Council that Washington must be prepared to confront the Argentine military. “While [este documento] is being written, Argentina is in a state of flux, “Hill advised the NSC.

“Argentina has been one of our main interlocutors and this is not likely to change from a new government … since, regardless of who replaces Ms. Perón (if she is replaced), the fact is that Argentina needs to the United States, certainly as much as we her … [eventualmente] It will probably return to political normality in desperate need of investment. The United States can hope to be the first country that Argentines will turn to, “the official said.