Fragments of secret documents have been published, which reveal the mission of the British destroyer Defender, which passed in the waters near the Crimea. It is reported by “BBC”.

It is noted that the documents, consisting of printouts of emails and presentations, belonged to a high-ranking official of the UK Department of Defense. An anonymous citizen found them behind a bus stop in Kent and brought them to the office.

The classified materials say that the passage of the British destroyer was carried out as part of Operation Op Ditroite and was supposed to demonstrate support for Kiev in the issue of territorial ownership of Crimea.

The presentation also presented the second variant of the route, away from the peninsula. However, then the British Ministry of Defense considered that Russia could perceive such a step as fear and recognition of the waters of the Crimea for it.

On June 23, the British destroyer Defender crossed the Russian border in the Black Sea and penetrated three kilometers deep into the territorial waters near the Crimean Cape Fiolent. The Russian border patrol ship carried out warning fire twice, and the bomber dropped bombs in the direction of the destroyer, after which the destroyer changed course.