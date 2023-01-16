Washington (agencies)

Yesterday, James Comer, chairman of the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee, requested records of visitors to President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, after classified documents were found in his office and garage.

“Without a list of individuals who visited his residence, the American people will never know who had access to these highly sensitive documents,” Comer, who belongs to the Republican Party, said in a letter to Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff, dated yesterday.

Republicans are seeking to compare the issue of Biden’s documents, some of which date back to his tenure as vice president, with those of former President Donald Trump, who is facing a federal criminal investigation into his handling of classified documents after he left the White House in 2021. But legal experts say there are significant differences between both cases.

Comer said he would not ask for records, and visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, where more than 100 classified documents — some marked Top Secret — were found during an FBI search.

While White House spokeswoman Karen Jean-Pierre announced last week that US President Joe Biden did not know that secret documents dating back to the period in which he served as vice president were in a research center in Washington or at his home in Wilmington.

Presidents of the United States are not legally required to reveal their visitors to their homes or the White House. The Biden administration restored the tradition of disclosing official guests to the White House, and released the first set of records for that in May 2021, after former President Trump stopped working on that tradition shortly after taking office in 2017.