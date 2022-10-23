Home page politics

Of: Bettina Menzel

Split

The FBI seized 13,000 documents during searches at Trump’s Florida home in August, including classified information on China and Iran, according to recent reports.

Mar-a-Lago – Even by US standards, the news was unprecedented: In August, the FBI raided former US President Donald Trump’s Florida home in a raid. There, the officials apparently found 13,000 documents with almost 22,000 pages – about a hundred of the documents with a secret note. The classified documents are said to have contained information about China and Iran’s missile program. A report by the Washington Post from Friday.

Secret documents about Iran and China in Trump’s private home could pose a security risk for the United States

Top secret documents (redacted by the Justice Department) lie scattered on the ground after they were found by the FBI during a raid in Mar-a-Lago (archive image August 2022). © IMAGO/Doj/Department Of Justice / ZUMA Wire

An FBI raid on an ex-president was a first in US history. Already in September the Washington Post published that the documents discovered in Trump’s luxury home Mar-a-Lago also contained information about another country’s nuclear weapons. Some of the documents found are so confidential that even the highest-ranking US government national security officials are not allowed to see them, the US newspaper said. The US Department of Justice argues that Trump should have given the records to the National Archives after the end of his presidency instead of taking them to Mar-a-Lago.

It got loud on Friday Washington Post announced that the secret documents also describe, among other things, “highly confidential intelligence work” about China. The documents provide insight into secret service methods that the United States wants to keep secret from the rest of the world. It also contained information about the Iranian missile program. The US newspaper refers to information from informed people who wish to remain anonymous.

If this information got into the wrong hands, it would pose several risks, experts said. For example, informants could be endangered, but also the recording methods of the secret services could be impaired. In addition, other countries or opponents of the United States could take retaliatory action if they became aware of secret actions. US intelligence services believe Iran is on the verge of having enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon.

Secret documents in Mar-a-Lago aren’t Trump’s only problem

Trump is also said to have had a habit of tearing up documents and flushing them down the White House toilet during his tenure as US President. However, under the Presidential Records Act, all documents created by or sent to a US President must be preserved. Accordingly, this destruction of the records by the Republican politician could possibly be illegal.

However, the secret documents are not Trump’s only problem. The parliamentary committee of inquiry into the storming of the US Capitol has now summoned the ex-president, as was announced on Friday. The Republican must therefore testify under oath from November 14th. Hundreds of radical Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, where Biden’s victory in the presidential election was to be finally confirmed. At the end of September, the New York State Attorney’s Office also filed fraud charges against Trump and three of his children. A conviction could disqualify Trump for public office. The ex-president had recently flirted with a renewed presidential candidacy in 2024.