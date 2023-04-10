Pentagon comment
reported the Ministry of DefenseDuring a conference call:
- We will not go into the authenticity of the files published on the Internet and their pages are similar to those used in daily updates by the Ministry of Defense.
- We have started contacts at the highest levels with our partners, especially in Ukraine, to reassure them and confirm our support for them.
- Some of the leaked documents have been modified.
- The Ministry of Defense continues to investigate documents leaked via social media, some of which contain sensitive information.
- We continue to work around the clock with the White House and the National Security Council to find out how these documents were leaked.
- We will take the necessary measures regarding the illegal leaking of these documents.
- We call on journalists to treat with caution the information they share on these documents.
- The leakage of these documents causes damage to the level of trust and poses a serious security risk.
- Over the weekend, US officials reached out to a number of partner nations about the leaked information and to congressional committees.
Sensitive leaks story
- On Friday, a group of Secret documents which appear to detail US national security secrets on social media.
- The first group, which was circulated on sites such as Twitter and Telegram, bears the date of the first of March and seals indicating its classification as “secret” and highly confidential.
- The leaking of such sensitive documents is highly unusual and would automatically lead to an investigation.
- A CIA spokesperson said in a statement that the agency is aware of the postings and is looking into the matter.
