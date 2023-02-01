EInvestigators from the US Department of Justice searched President Joe Biden’s vacation home in Rehoboth, Delaware on Wednesday. This was announced by Biden’s lawyer Bob Bauer on Wednesday morning (local time). The background is investigations into the possible whereabouts of other secret documents in the private rooms of the American President. According to the lawyer, the search was planned and investigators had the “full support” of the president.

In the past few weeks, confidential documents have repeatedly appeared in Biden’s private rooms – in Delaware and the American capital Washington. The public only found out about some of the finds when the media reported on them.

Attorney General Merrick Garland hired a special counsel to investigate the incidents. The American government was criticized for its information policy.