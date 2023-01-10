Home page politics

The discovery of documents in US President Joe Biden’s offices could represent an explosive development in view of the investigation into Donald Trump. © Patrick Semansky/AP/dpa

Investigations are underway against Donald Trump for stealing secret government documents. Now US media are reporting: His successor has apparently also stored papers with the highest level of confidentiality.

According to media reports, secret government documents from his time as Vice President have been discovered in an office of US President Joe Biden. The documents were found when clearing out Biden’s offices in the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in the US capital Washington in November, the US broadcasters CBS and CNN reported yesterday, among others.

The center is part of the University of Pennsylvania – Biden had an office at the Penn Biden Center after leaving the office of vice president in 2017-2019.

The documents were handed over to the National Archives, according to US media, citing the White House. The Justice Department is now investigating the incident. According to the broadcaster CNN, there are about a dozen documents, including papers with the highest level of confidentiality. The content of the documents remained unclear. They were stored together with personal documents in a locked cupboard. Democrat Biden served as vice president under then-President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017.

The find is particularly explosive in view of a similar recent case: investigations are being carried out into ex-President Donald Trump for taking secret government documents to his private property after leaving the White House. Trump could have made himself liable to prosecution. The FBI searched the Florida property in August and confiscated various classified documents, some with the highest level of secrecy. It is still unclear whether Trump could ultimately be charged. dpa