The US Justice Department has opened an investigation into classified documents found late last year in a private office of US President Joe Biden. The documents date back to when he was vice president.

Biden occasionally used the Washington office between 2017 and the start of his presidential campaign in 2020. The content of the dozen documents, which were found by Biden’s lawyers who cleaned out his office, is still unclear. CNN reports that some of the documents have been designated “top secret,” meaning they contain sensitive intelligence.

Biden's predecessor Donald Trump is facing legal problems because he took home more than 300 secret documents after his resignation. When is the FBI going to raid Joe Biden's many homes, maybe even the White House? Those documents have certainly not been released," Trump responded immediately via his Truth Social platform on Monday, referring to the search that the federal police carried out at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Republicans in the House of Representatives also reacted critically to Democrat Biden’s carelessness. “President Biden has been very critical of President Trump for accidentally taking home classified documents, and now it appears he has done the same,” said Rep. James Comer, who is about to become president of the House oversight committee. “How ironic.”