Authorities found six classified documents in the private home of US President Joe Biden on Friday. The pieces were found after a search of more than twelve hours, so write American media based on a statement from Biden’s lawyer Bob Bauer. The U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment on the find.

It is the third discovery of classified documents. According to Bauer, some documents date from Biden’s time in the Senate (1973 to 2009) and some from his time as vice president (2009 to 2017). Some handwritten notes were also included.

About a week ago, confidential documents were also found in Biden’s garage and home in the US state of Delaware. A few days before, it was announced that secret documents had been found in his private office in Washington in November 2021.

Last Thursday, Biden responded publicly for the first time to the discovery of classified documents, after it was decided that a special prosecutor will investigate this. The president said to reporters that he “has no regrets” about the way he and his team handled the discoveries. “We found a handful of documents filed in the wrong place. We immediately turned it over to the archives and the Justice Department. We are fully cooperating and look forward to resolving this quickly.”