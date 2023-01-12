CNN: White House confirms Biden’s lawyers found classified documents in his garage

The White House has confirmed that US President Joe Biden’s lawyers have found classified documents in the garage of his Wilmington home. This is reported CNN.

The documents were found “among private and political papers” in a storage room. Another document was found in a room that adjoined the garage. Lawyers also searched Biden’s beach house in Rehoboth Beach, but found nothing there.

“The White House continues to work with the Justice Department on the review,” the statement said.

Earlier, the US House of Representatives Standing Committee on Intelligence called for an investigation into the discovery of secret papers from the time of the vice presidency of the current American leader. Subsequently, Biden aides found a second batch of classified documents related to the head of the White House.

Former United States intelligence officer Edward Snowden sneered that Biden “took” more secret documents with him than many whistleblowers. He recalled that Reality Winner, convicted in the United States for leaking from the National Security Agency, was sentenced to five years in prison for one document.