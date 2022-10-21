The documents seized from the mansion of former Republican President Donald Trump in the state of Florida in August included highly sensitive intelligence about Iran and China who risked exposing the espionage methods of USAreported this Friday the newspaper Washington Post.

Among the documents recovered at the Palm Beach residence of the former president (2017-2021) by Justice Department investigators was one that described Iran’s missile program and another that “described highly sensitive intelligence work targeting China,” the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the case.

Investigators seized some 11,000 documents in a raid to recover what the current administration of Democrat Joe Biden says should be in the US archives, but which Trump illegally took when he left the White House in January 2021.

Among them were little more than 100 classified documentssome of them classified as top secret and normally kept hermetically under lock and key, to which only a few authorized persons can access.

However, in the residence of the complex of Sea-to-Lake they were kept in locations including Trump’s personal office, with little security, according to the Justice Department.

FBI raid on the Trump house.

The Department justified the raid on national security grounds, stating that it was suspected that Trump had violated the Espionage Actwhich prohibits the retention and sharing of highly confidential documents related to national defense.

Obstruction of justice was also suspected, after his attorneys told the department in June that there were no more government documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. But Trump has not yet been charged.

After the tycoon filed suit, that court appointed an independent “special master” to review the documents and see which ones might be covered by his claims of privilege over them.

AFP