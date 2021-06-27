The

publication by the BBC network of some

Confidential Defense Ministry documents found by an anonymous citizen, who found them lying next to a bus stop in south-east England, has rekindled interest in the operation that last Wednesday created

tension between Russian and UK forces in Crimean waters. In fact, the tension has

now transferred to the Mediterranean.

Last Wednesday, politicians and managers of the British company Babcock signed aboard the destroyer HMS Defender, docked since Friday 18 in the port of Odessa,

an agreement to develop Ukraine’s naval capacity. The Navy of this country had announced the signing of that same pact on Monday. The ship left port on Wednesday morning to meet with the Carrier Strike Group in Georgia.

The

documents They were

found on Tuesday morning by a citizen who, according to the BBC, does not want to be identified.

They contain an analysis of the destroyer’s heading, so that the shortest path would take him through disputed waters.. The leaders of the Defense Ministry expected, according to the documents, a Russian response “safe and professional” or, on the contrary, “neither safe nor professional”.

The

The Russian government called the British ambassador on the morning of that Wednesday to protest the alleged incursion of one of its ships into a brief piece of water. And he announced that his patrol boats had fired warning shots at HMS Defender, in addition to two planes dropping bombs on their course. But British Defense Minister Ben Wallace denied in the early afternoon that the destroyer had been fired upon.

According to the minister, the ship was warned by the Russian coast guard that there were target practice in the area and continued its course. However,

the Russian fighter planes would have made some aerial adventures around the ship, which Minister Wallace described in Parliament as “neither safe nor professional.” The same words that appear in the considerations of the documents now revealed.

Information wars



A circle is thus closed and the additional information

in the documents does not seem to disturb any secrets. The BBC claims that in them

there is speculation on whether or not to leave troops in Afghanistan after the official NATO withdrawal in September next. Some deputies have complained about the publication of the documents. The Defense Ministry confirms that whoever lost them in such a strange way has already warned, without giving the date.

HMS Defender will join a Strike Group in Georgia that is the gala launch of the ship HMS Queen Elizabeth and the coordination of other units of the British armies around the

large aircraft carrier. Likewise, a paratrooper assault brigade has now joined the aforementioned Strike Group in Jordan, with the aim of doing exercises with troops from the Hashemite kingdom.

Russia has reinforced its presence in Syria to monitor the movements of the British group, accompanied by US Marines. British forces have sent radar planes to reinforce the carrier’s shield. The 28-week itinerary will include a passage through the Indo-Pacific waters, which will generate possible tensions with China.

One of the three branches of the headquarters that this military group commands is focused on Intelligence. Will produce tricks of the information war, in which what was found at a Kent County bus stop, the day before the Black Sea entanglement, and published this Sunday, might fit. Or it could be a personal mistake and the Ministry of Defense is investigating it with “extreme seriousness”, as its spokesmen affirm.