The cabinet wants a stricter look at secret compartments in cars, especially those for criminal purposes of course.

The police want to go one step further in combating drug crime. We need to talk about secret compartments in your car. And no, we do not mean the double bottom of your glove compartment, but completely designed secret compartments in cars and boats for criminal purposes. The police has already shown it to RTL News:

It is actually a strong piece of ingenuity: by pressing a combination of fairly random normal buttons in your car, which reveals a strong piece of home industry. The chance that the police will find out is small, but as you can see there are ways to crack the code. Yet there is a problem.

Secret spaces are addressed

The problem is not that the police cannot find the rooms, the problem is in the handling. Usually criminals already feel the storm, so the rooms are emptied and you therefore have no concrete evidence. The only thing the police can do is confiscate the car: there will be no punishment. That must now change, according to the cabinet. Minister Yesilgöz of Security and Justice wants to amend the law in such a way that owners and builders of cars (and boats) with secret spaces face a prison sentence. Regardless of whether anything is actually found in those spaces.

Incidentally, it only concerns secret compartments in cars that are as complicated as the shared video. A box with a lock on it (or a locked glove compartment, for example) may remain, unless of course drugs or other illegal substances are found here. (through NOS)

This article Secret compartments in cars should be made punishable appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Secret #compartments #cars #punishable