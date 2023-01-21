Secret Cities – Turin: previews and streaming of the program with Corrado Augias

Tonight, Saturday 21 January 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 3, Secret Cities – Turin is broadcast, a program with Corrado Augias who will take us to the Savoyard city to let us know it in detail. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

A city of contrasts and chiaroscuro, capital of the Kingdom of Italy and of the automotive industry, regal and working-class, the undisputed protagonist of the 20th century, Turin was able, with an innovative and avant-garde spirit, to gain international fame as a global city . Augias accompanies the viewer in a narration of “his” Turin, between Cavour and Rita Levi Montalcini, between the Mole and the Egyptian Museum, in a reading of the places and events that is certainly historical, artistic, but also “political” in the sense to reconstruct the deepest meaning – and often unknown – that some monuments and stories have had for our civil life.

Augias takes the viewer not only to the places and streets of the city, but will also keep the thread of the story immersed in a virtual studio, a sort of large terrace overlooking the city, among 3D objects and virtual maps.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Città Segrete – Turin on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 21 January 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.