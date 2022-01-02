Secret cities – Genoa: previews and guests of Corrado Augias’ program on Rai 3 | January 2

New appointment with Secret Cities, the Corrado Augias program broadcast today, January 2, 2022 on Rai 3 from 9.20 pm, which this evening brings us to the discovery of Genoa. The transmission, including reconstructions, reportage and docu-fiction, goes to the discovery of squares, monuments, works of art, palaces and enigmas of five Italian cities. Five event evenings, a gallery of different stories and characters, a journey through unforgettable and mysterious places. At the crossroads between famous places, hidden masterpieces and stories capable of surprising and fascinating, poised between mystery and modernity. Tonight’s appointment is dedicated to Genoa. Here are the previews of today’s episode of Secret Cities, January 2, 2022.

Genoa is a modern and ancient city with a double soul, which is experiencing a second youth also thanks to the TV with successful series such as Blanca of Rai 1 and Petra of Sky set in its streets, in the meanders of its alleys and in open spaces. of the port. Corrado Augias speaks of Genoa as a strong but reserved city, almost surly.

The cities are told among famous places, hidden masterpieces and stories capable of surprising and fascinating, poised between mystery and modernity. Each place and monument visited will revive a character – or a story – to which history has linked him. Playing with different eras and different genres, the discovery of the secrets of a great city will always be held as a leitmotif.

The reading of places and events is certainly historical, artistic, but also “political”, in the sense of reconstructing the deepest – and often unknown – meaning that some monuments and stories have had for our civil life. In a game of mirrors in which the narrator, the skilled television communicator, plays with his multiple identities, without ever forgetting that of the great journalist. For this reason, in retracing the secrets of each city, we travel between the most remote history and the most recent, without neglecting the chronicle of the mysteries and the great events of our years. Augias will hold the thread of the story immersed in a virtual studio, a sort of large “terrace” overlooking the city, between 3D objects and virtual maps.

Where to see Secret Cities live on TV and live streaming? Corrado Augias’ program, as mentioned, airs today – Sunday 2 January 2022 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3 (digital terrestrial channel 3). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see the various programs and films broadcast by the Rai on pc, tablet and smartphone.