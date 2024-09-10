SpaceNews: Secret Chinese Spacecraft Flew for 267 Days

The ship’s third mission, according to data “Xinhua”, was successful. The Chinese news agency did not provide details about the mission of the secret device.

In June, the publication reported that the reusable spacecraft had performed a series of rendezvous maneuvers with a smaller satellite, which it had likely captured. In May, SpaceNews reported that an unknown object, numbered 59884 (2023-195G), had separated from the secretive Chinese spacecraft.

The Long March 2F rocket with the spacecraft was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on December 14, 2023. The reusable spacecraft was sent into space for the second time on September 4, 2020, and the first time on August 4, 2022.