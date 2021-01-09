Jens Spahn is criticized because of the corona vaccinations, but his survey results are almost outstanding. He now seems to want to use that to achieve more personally.

Minister of Health Jens Spahn should sound out his chances as a candidate for chancellor for the Union.

should sound out his chances as a candidate for chancellor for the Union. However, a spokesman rejected the reports.

who Chancellor the Union is still completely open.

Update from January 9th, 7.40 p.m .: “No, I am acting as deputy chairman of the CDU on ”said Health Minister Jens Spahn the World on Sunday– In response to reports he is exploring his opportunities as a CDU candidate for chancellor. He speak before the digital CDU party conference with many party members. “And of course there are also topics that are discussed in the party and the public. The question of who will lead the Union in the next election is one of them. I did not raise this discussion. That will be a decision that the CDU and CSU will discuss together. The party leaders play the leading role, ”stressed Spahn.

First report from January 8th, 1.40 p.m .: Berlin – Armin Laschet and Jens Spahn (both CDU) wanted to prove teamwork when they competed together for the CDU chairmanship put up. NRW Prime Minister Laschet should become chairman of the party, Health Minister Spahn his supporter. But now Spahn is allegedly forging his own plans.

mirror and picture report unanimously, Spahn I made many phone calls to influential CDU politicians at the end of 2020 in order to secure his chances for a Candidate for chancellor at the Bundestag elections in September 2021.

Rumors have been circulating for weeks that CDU supporters tried to do this in the Corona pandemic To persuade Spahn, who is always in the limelight, to step out of the tandem with Laschet. In surveys, Spahn was recently doing very well – even better than Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Spahn as a candidate for chancellor? Minister is said to have asked CDU politicians for their opinion

Against this background, Spahn turned loudly mirror in Phone calls to members of the state parliament, parliamentary group colleagues and state officials – that was confirmed by “half a dozen CDU members”. Apparently the Federal Minister of Health wanted to obtain opinions on a possible candidate for chancellor. “Jens Spahn made it clear to me that he is open to a candidate for chancellor if his poll results in March are much better than Laschet’s,” quoted picture one CDU state parliamentary group leader.

Also should Jens Spahn also according to information from mirror Tried “indirectly” to get Laschet to give up – in his own favor. Also the CDU Vice and Hessian Prime Minister Volker Bouffier should Armin Laschet have approached about a role reversal. But he refused.

Laschet is determined to continue to take control of it himself. His Survey results recently made a significant leap upwards: with a plus of ten percentage points, Laschet’s values ​​rose to 25 percent compared to November, according to the result of an Infratest-Dimap survey on behalf of ARD among CDU supporters. He was on par with the competition Norbert Röttgen, but further behind Friedrich Merz (29 percent).

Spahn as a candidate for chancellor? Armin Laschet would prefer to do it himself

Only a few days ago Laschet left in one star-Interview that he is confident that he will succeed Merkel. “A break with Angela Merkel would be exactly the wrong signal, ”the magazine quotes him.

According to mirror divided speaker von Spahn’s ministry, in turn, said: “The minister is in constant contact with party members. Of course, it is also about the mood before the Party congress, the support for the team with Armin Laschet and the best line-up of the CDU and CSU for the election year. “The picture received in response to the question about Exploratory intentions: “No, that is not correct.”

CDU chairmanship and candidacy for chancellor: Still completely open who it will be

In any case, the Union does not seem to want to decide so quickly this year who it is Chancellor candidate shall be. Especially the CSU and Markus Söder urge you to take more time – not least because of the Corona crisis. Even the one who has been leaving for almost a year CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer considers the K question to be completely open. “Anything is possible,” she said Saarbrücker Newspaper. “It remains wise to take a closer look at the situation in spring.”

On January 15th and 16th the digital party conference of the CDU on which the new chairman is to be determined. In addition to Armin Laschet, external experts also come first Norbert Röttgen and ex-Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz at. (cibo)