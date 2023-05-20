Secret Callas – Special The joy of Music: previews with Corrado Augias on Rai 3

The joy of music is the special conducted by Corrado Augias and broadcast on Rai 3 this evening, May 20, 2023, dedicated to Maria Callas, one of the most beautiful voices in music ever, and in particular to a secret Callas, as never before ‘we have ever known. Appointment on Rai 3 in prime time from 21.45. Below are the previews and guests.

Previews and guests

100 years after his birth, Corrado Augias leads the special evening dedicated to Maria Callas. Through exclusive testimonies, interviews and archival documents, Corrado Augias leads us to discover the secrets of “Maria”, and how Maria became “la Callas”. A program curated by Rai Cultura and broadcast on Rai 3 this evening, 20 May 2023. A journey through places, loves, successes and falls of an artist who quickly became a legend. Up to the tragic epilogue: the cardiac arrest that strikes her in her home in Paris, just 54 years old.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Callas secret – Special The joy of Music live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 3 tonight, 20 May 2023, at 21.45. If you are not at home you can follow it in live streaming or on demand on Rai Play.